Trick Williams has arrived on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” and he’s leaving with gold.

In one of the early standout moments at WrestleMania 42, Williams, accompanied by Lil Yachty, defeated Sami Zayn to capture the WWE United States Championship in a hard-fought battle that saw momentum swing wildly throughout.

The match opened at a fast pace, with both men trading strikes before Zayn briefly took control with his signature offense, including a springboard clothesline to the outside. Williams quickly answered back, showcasing his power with a cyclone boot, neckbreaker, and a Book End for a close near fall.

Zayn turned up the aggression from there. After targeting both Williams and Lil Yachty, at one point launching the rapper into the barricade, Zayn delivered heavy damage, including a brainbuster on the apron and a Helluva Kick at ringside, nearly winning via countout.

It looked like the champion had things firmly in hand.

But the tide shifted late.

Lil Yachty provided a timely assist by interfering from the outside, giving Williams the opening he needed to regain control. After surviving another Helluva Kick attempt, Williams countered Zayn’s charge with his Trick Shot finisher.

That was all she wrote.

We have a new champion.

Trick Williams scores the biggest win of his career on the grandest stage possible, capturing the WWE United States Championship in a breakout WrestleMania moment.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WrestleMania 42 Night 2 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.