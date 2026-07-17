Trick Williams has shared more details on the custom United States Championship belt that Lil Yachty presented to him on WWE SmackDown.

The rapper surprised Williams with the personalized title belt during the July 10 episode of WWE SmackDown, giving the reigning United States Champion a one-of-a-kind version of the championship.

Speaking with Bleacher Report, Williams revealed that Yachty played a hands-on role in bringing the belt to life.

“Yachty said he wanted to do something a little special,” he said. “Shout out to my boy Yachty, taking the time and doing his job.”

Williams went on to explain that Yachty has become a key creative influence behind his presentation and took personal responsibility for designing the championship.

“Some perceive him as my creative director, my personal producer to make sure that all things are fit for entertainment consumption to a very, very high level,” he continued. “He said, ‘Trick, we need a title that’s gonna fit you. We’re gonna get you your very own legacy title.’ So, he hand-directed and sculpted the title himself and it’s a work of art. It’s beautiful.”