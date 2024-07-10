Say his name and he appears!

After Tuesday night, Trick Williams believes in Joe Hendry.

Following the post-Heatwave 2024 episode of WWE NXT on Tuesday night, July 9, which saw Hendry appear as Trick’s partner for a tag-team main event against Ethan Page and Shawn Spears, Trick commented on the appearance by the TNA Wrestling star.

“It felt good to get a little payback on Spears and Ethan Page today,” Trick said in a digital exclusive segment released via X after the 7/9 episode. “But trust and believe, I will not rest until I get my NXT Championship back.”

He added, “Shout-out to Joe Hendry. All I had to do was say his name.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)