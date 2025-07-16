“Let’s talk about it …”

These are the words often used by Trick Williams when discussing hot topics, and during a recent interview with the Battleground podcast, big Trick-Willie spoke about one of these.

During the conversation, the leader of the “Whoop That Trick!” movement in WWE NXT was asked about the possibility of being called up to the WWE main roster while still holding the TNA World Championship.

“Man, that’d be beautiful,” Williams said. “I mean, nothing would change. I mean, I just got a book a flight from Thursday night to Friday, if it’s on SmackDown, that’s the only thing that’d be different. But man, I wear this gold with pride, man.”

Williams continued, “Contrary to belief, Twitter’s also saying that, this is just a vanity project for Trick Williams and he doesn’t really care about the brand. TNA is just a side quest. No, man, I’m proud to be the TNA champion. Look at the history that’s been done there. You know what I mean? I’m proud to say that after everything, the AJ Styles’, the Samoa Joe’s, the Moose’s, you know what I mean? The Bubba Ray Dudley’s, you know? Kurt Angle. When you look at all these greats, I’m able to say that Trick Williams is the best of them all. That’s a big deal. No, I really do, I take pride in that, man. So when people, try to downplay my investment or, you know, how much I love the brand, I mean, I really do bleed Trick-NA.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)