Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes reuniting would be comparable to “Main Event” Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso reuniting as The Usos.

That’s how the WWE NXT World Champion sees things, anyways.

The leader of the “Whoop That Trick!” movement in WWE NXT spoke with Armon Sadler of Stay Busy for an in-depth interview, during which he explained this mindset.

“You know, I kinda feel like Jey in this situation,” Williams said. “What Jey told him, he said, ‘Yeah, we can work together, but this dynamic is different now.’ You know what I mean? You heard the people. You heard the people.”

Williams continued, “Jey strutting and he doing his thing and he said I can’t go back to being a yes man. I feel that wholeheartedly man, those yes man days are done. Will it be Trick and Melo gang, for sure, if it does happen. Will it be like it was before? I can’t, I’ve outgrown that box. I can’t go back even if I wanted to. It don’t fit.”

