It’s not Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake.

But it’s something!

After Ethan Page released his “Child’s Play” diss song aimed at Trick Williams earlier this week, a response has dropped from the champ.

WWE NXT World Champion Trick Williams released a diss song rebuttal dubbed, “Tricky Whoopin’,” which features an appearance by WWE Hall of Fame legend D-Von Dudley in his old Reverand D-Von gimmick.

Check out “Tricky Whoopin'” by Trick Williams with the D-Von Dudley cameo via the video embedded below.

Trick Williams defends his WWE NXT World Championship against former title-holder Ethan Page at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 tonight at the GIANT Center in Hershey, PA.