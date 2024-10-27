It’s not Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake.
But it’s something!
After Ethan Page released his “Child’s Play” diss song aimed at Trick Williams earlier this week, a response has dropped from the champ.
WWE NXT World Champion Trick Williams released a diss song rebuttal dubbed, “Tricky Whoopin’,” which features an appearance by WWE Hall of Fame legend D-Von Dudley in his old Reverand D-Von gimmick.
Check out “Tricky Whoopin'” by Trick Williams with the D-Von Dudley cameo via the video embedded below.
Trick Williams defends his WWE NXT World Championship against former title-holder Ethan Page at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 tonight at the GIANT Center in Hershey, PA.
If yall want to see me take Ethan to Church this Sunday say Amen ❗️ pic.twitter.com/sK3xyCvEWW
— Trick Williams (@_trickwilliams) October 27, 2024