Is it time for Trick Williams to make the move from WWE NXT to the WWE main roster on Raw or SmackDown?

Trick-Willy thinks it is.

In fact, he thinks it’s “been time” to make that move.

During a recent appearance on Hall Of Fame with Booker T & Brad Gilmore podcast, the reigning TNA World Champion was asked what he feels the timeline is for his inevitable call-up to the red or blue brand in WWE.

“Yesterday couldn’t have been soon enough, man,” Williams said. “I’ve been ready to make that jump to the red or blue brand for a long time. I feel like it’s that time, I feel like it’s been that time.”

Williams continued, “I feel like people wanna see that. But, as for now, wherever I am, I’m just gonna make sure it’s the hottest show.”

Trick Williams was involved as one of the key figures in setting up and executing the ongoing TNA vs. NXT invasion angle, which kicked off during his champion versus champion “Winner Take All” showdown against Oba Femi on the September 23 episode of NXT on CW.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)