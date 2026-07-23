The possibility of Tom Brady stepping into a WWE ring continues to generate buzz, and Trick Williams has now weighed in on the rumors.

Brady and Logan Paul have fueled speculation about a potential WWE showdown following their recent public confrontations, though WWE has yet to officially announce any plans for the matchup.

Appearing at the Sports Illustrated Beyond the Pitch New York event (see video below), Williams was asked whether he believes the NFL legend has what it takes to compete in WWE.

“Well I don’t know man,” Williams said. “He called us out a couple of months ago, he said that WWE wrestlers are ‘soft.’”

Williams made it clear that Brady would have something to prove if he ever decides to step inside the squared circle.

“So if he steps in the ring we gotta see what he’s gonna do about it.”

When asked whether he would be interested in facing Brady himself, the former NXT Champion didn’t hesitate with his response.

“Oh please man,” he said. “He don’t want that problem!”

Williams also addressed the recent altercation between Brady and Logan Paul, expressing confidence that the social media star can handle himself.

“I did see it man (the slap),” he continued. “I know Logan Paul man, he’s a real one, he’s gonna take care of business.”

While WWE has not confirmed any plans for a Brady vs. Paul match, the recent interactions between the two have continued to fuel speculation that a showdown could eventually find its way to WWE programming.