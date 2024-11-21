Trick Williams is a big fan of Booker T.

Booker T is a big fan of Trick Williams.

The two have both expressed interest in recent weeks of potentially sharing the ring for a high-profile match one day.

During a recent episode of his Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T mentioned how he would love to “school” Trick Williams inside the squared circle.

“I would love to go out there and school Trick Williams, just to show him the true technique and the art, of the flow of going out there,” Booker said. “The thing is, he has a lot of flow right now. He has a lot of rhythm. But there are a few things that we’re gonna have to work on. Getting in the ring with Trick, it would definitely be one of those dream-come-true matches.”

In a recent Ten Count Media interview with Steve Fall, the WWE NXT World Champion responded to these comments.

“I would be honored,” he said. “As everyone knows, the respect I have for Booker T, the influence on even some of my moveset. Booker T, in my mind, is definitely one of the greatest to do it. Definitely in my top three to top five. Being able to share his last match, it’d be amazing. I’m hoping to go ahead and speak it into existence, we need that to happen.”

Williams continued, “But Booker T schooling me? I’m gonna say, last weekend we saw Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. Imma let alone right there, I’mma let alone right there. Come on, man. Tell him if he wants to show me otherwise, let’s make this happen.”

Would you like to see Trick Williams “Whoop That Trick” named Booker T inside the squared circle? Sound off in the “Comments” section below.