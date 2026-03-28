Trick Williams is looking to shake things up in a big way.

And he may be bringing a notable name with him to WWE SmackDown next week.

On the March 27 episode of SmackDown, fans witnessed a title change as Sami Zayn defeated Carmelo Hayes to capture the United States Championship.

The win quickly altered the landscape heading into WrestleMania 42, where Zayn is now scheduled to defend the title against Williams on the grand stage.

Not long after the show wrapped up, Williams took to social media to react.

And he didn’t hold back.

“So after last night, I’ve been in deep contemplation about what’s going on around here,” Williams stated in a video shared via X. “How in the world did The Gingerbread Man walk out with the United States championship last night? So this is what we’re gonna do about it. We’re about to change up the whole dynamic.”

That “dynamic” could include a celebrity appearance.

Williams went on to extend a personal invitation to rapper Lil Yachty, calling on him to appear at next week’s SmackDown, which takes place in St. Louis on April 3.

“I want to personally invite my boy, I’m talking about my day one a long time back, my HBCU brother, Lil Yachty,” Williams continued. “I need for you to pull up to SmackDown this week. We are in St. Louis. I need for you to pull up. Let’s spice things up. Talk to these folk, man, let them know what’s going on around here. The game’s done. Grown folk talking. Pull up on me, dawg. Let’s talk about it.”

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