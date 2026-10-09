Trick Williams has a message for “The American Nightmare” regarding the WWE United States Championship.

During a recent appearance on the Flagrant podcast, Cody Rhodes discussed some of the accomplishments that have eluded him throughout his WWE career, including winning the Money In The Bank ladder match and capturing the United States Championship.

Rhodes admitted that he doesn’t believe he’ll ever add the U.S. title to his list of accomplishments.

“I haven’t won Money In The Bank,” Rhodes said. “I think the only other title on the board for WWE is the United States title, which I don’t think will probably ever happen in my career. But those are the things.”

Those comments caught the attention of current WWE United States Champion Trick Williams, who took to social media to respond.

Williams made it clear that Rhodes shouldn’t expect to capture the championship anytime soon, at least not while he’s holding the gold.

“At least no time soon,” Williams wrote on X in response to Rhodes’ comments.

While a potential championship showdown between Rhodes and Williams remains hypothetical, both Superstars have their sights set on another major opportunity this weekend.

Williams is scheduled to compete in the Men’s Money In The Bank ladder match alongside CM Punk, Penta, Bron Breakker, Je’Von Evans and Kevin Owens, with the winner earning a contract for a future World Championship opportunity.

WWE Money In The Bank 2026 takes place this Saturday, October 10, from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/10 for live WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Results coverage.