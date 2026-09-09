Trick Williams believes WWE’s recent merchandise collaboration with Atlanta’s Magic City was a natural fit ahead of Sunday Night’s Main Event.

WWE released the collaborative merchandise line in late August, drawing attention from fans due to the adult nature of the Magic City brand.

During an interview with The Tap Out Tea (see video below), Williams joked that the partnership made perfect sense with “Mr. Lemon Pepper Stepper” competing in Atlanta.

“So the truth is, for all of those who have been to Magic City, I ain’t saying I have, I ain’t saying I haven’t,” Williams said. “No, the rumor is they have the best chicken wings, and they probably have those lemon pepper wings at Magic City.”

Williams continued, “So doesn’t it make sense for Mr. Lemon Pepper Stepper in the home of the lemon pepper wings to be promoted on the same show? I’m just saying.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the reigning United States Champion explained why he discontinued his open challenges. Williams said potential challengers should have to prove they deserve an opportunity rather than simply receiving one.

“Because that’s how life works. You don’t get no handouts in life,” Williams said. “Nobody’s just knocking at your door and saying, ‘Hey, I have a championship opportunity for you. Do you want it? Here, come.’ No, man, you gotta prove yourself.”

Williams said challengers must also demonstrate what they would bring to a match with him and whether fans would be interested in seeing it.

“What do you have to offer me? What do you have to offer Trick Williams and the brand? Are you the best thing for SmackDown? Are people gonna wanna see you versus me? You know what I mean?”

He added that he wants any championship he holds to be viewed as WWE’s top prize.

“So you have to know your worth and be able to raise the standard of everything because, hey, if everybody gets a chance, then what are you saying?” Williams said. “You know what I mean? Whatever title Trick Williams wants or has, I want that to be the main title.”

Trick Williams is currently on his second reign as WWE United States Champion after defeating Baron Corbin to recapture the title at WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event on September 6 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.