WWE United States Champion Trick Williams has landed a major mainstream spotlight.

SLAM Magazine unveiled the cover for its latest issue, SLAM 264, featuring Williams alongside Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton.

“Call them showstoppers, call them villains, just don’t step into the ring with ’em when the lights are on,” SLAM wrote. “Plot twist: Tyrese Haliburton and Trick Williams star on the cover of SLAM 264.”

Haliburton is a longtime WWE fan who has made several appearances on WWE television over the years, including ringside appearances and involvement in on-screen segments.

The Pacers star is preparing to return to the court after missing the entire 2025-26 NBA season while recovering from the Achilles tear he suffered during the 2025 NBA Finals.

Williams, meanwhile, is currently scheduled to defend the WWE United States Championship against Baron Corbin inside a steel cage on WWE SmackDown.