WWE stars Trick Williams and Lash Legend are officially married.

The couple tied the knot on June 20 during a wedding ceremony in Jamaica, several months after getting engaged in November 2025.

The wedding was exclusively featured by People (see photos below), and included a star-studded guest list featuring Nia Jax, Oba Femi, Lil Yachty and others. Williams’ older brother, Andre Bolton, served as the officiant for the ceremony.

Speaking with People, Legend opened up about the couple’s vision for the wedding and what made the celebration so meaningful to them.

“We really wanted to give people a trip and a wedding they’ve never experienced before. We both have people who love and support us, so we wanted to have this special time for everyone,” stated Legend.

Legend also emphasized the seriousness with which both she and Williams approached taking the next step in their relationship.

“We both take marriage seriously and are ready to be life partners,” added Legend.

She went on to reflect on how their relationship developed after years of friendship.

“We were truly friends for a couple years. Then once we both were single we decided to get to know each other romantically.”

Legend credited their shared values and connection as a major reason for the strength of their relationship.

“Our morals and values align seamlessly. We are so selfless toward each other and are truly madly in love with each other.”

The ceremony took place in the gardens of Trident Castle overlooking the bay in Port Antonio, Jamaica. For the occasion, Legend walked down the aisle to Jamie Foxx’s “Heaven,” while Williams wore a white suit designed by Miguel Wilson Collection.

The wedding marks a major milestone for the WWE power couple, who have become two of the company’s rising stars both on-screen and off.