A WrestleMania 42 showdown is getting some added heat.

This time through music.

Trick Williams is no stranger to dropping diss tracks, and now he’s teamed up with Lil Yachty to take things to another level ahead of “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

In the lead-up to his U.S. Championship clash with Sami Zayn, Williams and Yachty released a new diss track aimed directly at the outspoken WWE star.

The song takes several shots at Zayn, referencing his struggles since breaking away from The Bloodline, questioning his mindset, and positioning Williams as the one ready to seize the spotlight.

That’s not all.

The duo has also been taking their jabs to WWE television, repeatedly referring to Zayn as the “Gingerbread Man” in recent appearances, further fueling the rivalry heading into WrestleMania weekend.

Williams will have Yachty in his corner when he challenges Zayn for the U.S. title at WrestleMania 42, set for April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.