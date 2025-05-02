The lineup for TNA Under Siege 2025 continued to take shape after this week’s special live episode of TNA iMPACT went off the air on Thursday night.

As noted, TNA Wrestling announced Eddie Edwards vs. Cody Deaner, as well as Victoria Crawford (Alicia Fox) vs. Masha Slamovich for the TNA Knockouts Championship for the upcoming TNA Under Siege 2025 show.

Once the live episode of TNA iMPACT wrapped up on May 1, it was announced via social media that WWE NXT Superstar Trick Williams will join forces with Frankie Kazarian to take on TNA World Champion Joe Hendry and Elijah.

TNA Under Siege 2025 is scheduled to take place on May 23 from Brampton, Ontario, Canada.