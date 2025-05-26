‘Trick-Willie’ is headed to the TNA Wrestling offices today.

At least that’s what the TNA Wrestling boss man is saying.

As noted, Trick Williams captured the TNA World Championship yesterday, making history as just the third wrestler to win the title without being under contract with TNA. He now joins the ranks of Kenny Omega and Christian Cage, who previously held the gold while signed with AEW.

TNA President Carlos Silva noted via social media that the leader of the “Whoop That Trick!” movement, and one of the top active WWE NXT Superstars, new TNA World Champion Trick Williams will be meeting with him today.

“Congrats, Trick,” Silva wrote via X. “I’ll see you in the TNA office tomorrow.”

All signs point to Mike Santana being Williams’ first major challenger, especially with TNA Slammiversary set to take place in Santana’s hometown of New York.

The seeds for their feud were planted during TNA Under Siege 2025, where the two locked eyes in a heated backstage stare-down while heading in opposite directions. Just one night later, Santana made a surprise appearance at WWE NXT Battleground 2025—his official NXT debut—on the same show where Williams dethroned Joe Hendry to become the new TNA Champion.