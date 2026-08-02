Trick Williams is gearing up for his WWE United States Championship showdown against Baron Corbin at night two of WWE SummerSlam 2026 on August 2 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Ahead of the big event, the owner of “The Lemon-Pepper Steppers” spoke with Ring Rust Radio for an interview, during which he named his WWE career highlight thus far, his new custom U.S. title, and his relationship with Carmelo Hayes.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On naming his U.S. title win at WrestleMania 42 as his WWE career highlight thus far and calling Sami Zayn a ‘future Hall Of Famer’: “On the main roster, if you’re talking about on the show, definitely it’s winning that United States Championship. It was just a beautiful moment. Just think about how fast your life can change at that point, four months on the main roster, winning a WrestleMania match against a future Hall of Famer.”

On his new custom U.S. title design: “I mean, you saw what happened. Yachty said he wanted to do something a little special. Shout out to my boy Yachty. Taking the time and doing his job. Some perceive him as my creative director. You know what I mean? My personal producer to make sure that all things are fit for entertainment consumption to a very, very high level. He said, ‘Trick, we need a title that’s going to fit you perfectly. We’re going to get you your very own legacy title.’ So he hand-directed, and sculpted this title himself. It’s a work of art. It’s beautiful. It’s beautiful. I keep it in my glass case to make sure that it is protected and keeps all the germs away from it and everything like that, and I just pull it out for a Friday Night Smackdown.”

On his relationship with Carmelo Hayes and how they are more similar than different: “The truth is, I know Melo like the back of my hand, and I said that in a promo, but it is the truth. I’ve known him for a very long time. I came up in the business alongside with Carmelo Hayes, and the crazy thing is, we’re actually more similar than different, and I think that kind of is why things work so well and why they don’t work so well at the very same time. Because only one can exist differently when you have two superstars at this level, this caliber, in one room.”

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage, including Trick Williams vs. Baron Corbin.