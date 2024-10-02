Trick Williams has a pretty new belt.

The leader of the “Whoop That Trick!” movement defeated Ethan Page to recapture the WWE NXT World Championship in the main event of the debut episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network (Watch Video Highlights).

Following the conclusion of the Tuesday, October 1, 2024 episode of NXT on CW from AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois, Williams spoke in a post-show digital exclusive backstage interview to react to his big win.

“Chicago’s crazy, isn’t it,” Williams said. “This is my first time in Chicago, and they showed me love. I’ll forever appreciate that, Chicago. Thank y’all.”

Williams continued, giving his thoughts on the newly designed WWE NXT World title belt that was unveiled at the start of the show, which he took possession of by the end of the show.

“But as we said, as I told y’all, I was going back and getting my baby,” he added. “Look at this thing. It’s pretty, isn’t it? I got the new title, man. Welcome to the CW, we in here.”

