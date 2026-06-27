Making headlines following WWE Night of Champions on Saturday in Saudi Arabia was Trick Williams.

The WWE United States Champion reflected on his recent real-life wedding to fellow WWE Superstar Lash Legend during the event’s post-show press conference.

Not only did his sidekick, hip-hop star Lil Yachty hit a People’s Elbow on a man many have compared to the originator of the move, The Rock, in Ricky Saints, but Trick Williams, who successfully retained his WWE United States Championship against Saints, shared details about the ceremony with Legend and admitted he’s still soaking it all in.

“Hey, look man, it was crazy,” Williams said. “No lie.”

He wasn’t done there.

“We was in a castle on the Portland called The Trident Castle,” he continued. “I had 120 guests – family, friends. Boat was there. It was beautiful.”

Williams added, “Most importantly, my queen, the Legend herself, had the wedding of her dreams. I’m just glad that I can bring that into fruition. It was a special day for us, man. I’m still on cloud nine.”

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Night Of Champions 2026 Results coverage from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.