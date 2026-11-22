Trick Williams isn’t buying the idea that Gunther was being punished when the two squared off in a WWE dark match earlier this month.

The reigning WWE United States Champion defeated Gunther in a dark match ahead of the November 9 episode of WWE Raw in Greenville, South Carolina. The result generated considerable discussion online, with some fans speculating that Gunther’s loss was connected to backstage punishment.

During a recent appearance on the Double Coverage podcast, Williams was asked about wrestlers he has yet to face. After mentioning Gunther and Roman Reigns, he acknowledged his recent encounter with “The Ring General.”

“I just had a dark match with Gunther, which is dope, and he’s legit.”

When the host brought up the attention surrounding the match, Williams addressed the speculation about Gunther being punished, making it clear that he didn’t see things that way.

“A lot of it. I mean, it’s Trick Williams. People say, ‘Oh my goodness, Gunther getting punished for blasé this, blasé that by losing Trick Williams.’ Gunther got his ass walked. Point blame, period.”

Williams continued by pointing to his status as United States Champion and questioning why anyone would have expected a different outcome.

“I mean, he’s in the ring with Trick Williams, the United States champion, Mr. Lemon Pepper Stepper himself. What you expect was going to happen? You thought Gunther was going to take the title off of me after everything I’ve been through?”

The former NXT Champion then turned the punishment narrative around, suggesting that simply having to step into the ring with him was punishment enough for Gunther.

“No, man, this ain’t no punishment to Gunther. The punishment to Gunther was putting him in the ring with me, knowing that he can’t hang with the big dog.”

Williams also revealed during the interview that he is working on a larger music project with rapper Lil Yachty.