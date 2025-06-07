What does Trick Williams think of the recent influx of former AEW stars in WWE NXT, such as Mariah May, Ricky Saints, Ethan Page and others?

Let’s find out!

The reigning TNA World Champion and current WWE NXT Superstar recently appeared on The Takedown on SI with Jon Alba for an in-depth interview, during which he was asked about the recent WWE NXT arrivals of former AEW stars Mariah May and Ricky Saints in particular.

“Yeah, I mean, truth is I never hate on a man or a woman for getting their shine,” Williams began. “You know what I mean? Because the same way I said, hey, I was a walk-on and this is how I got treated because I wasn’t invited to the building or I was the outsider walking in. I mean, I would be a super hypocrite by saying, hey, somebody else doesn’t deserve to shine because they’re from somewhere else.”

Williams continued, “Shout out to Ricky Saints. Shout out to Mariah May. Shout out to everybody who’s getting theirs by any means.”

Trick Williams most recently competed on Friday night, successfully defending his TNA World Championship with a victory over Elijah in the main event of the TNA Against All Odds 2025 special event in Tempe, AZ.