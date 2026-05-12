Trick Williams has quickly become one of the most popular stars on WWE NXT television, and one memorable moment from last year helped reinforce just how much representation and hometown pride can mean to fans.

While speaking with WIS TV in a recent interview, the reigning WWE United States Champion reflected on a special interaction he experienced during an NXT live event in his hometown of Columbia, South Carolina.

Williams explained that the event took place on the same night that John Cena retired at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, making the crowd reaction even more meaningful to him.

“It happened right here in Columbia, South Carolina,” the reigning WWE United States Champion began. “So we had a show. I was at NXT at the time. It was the same night that John Cena retired. So that means everybody who was at this NXT show the same night that John Cena retired really wanted to be at NXT this night, and I lie to you not, there’s probably 500, 600 people there in the kids section went nuts. They was just jumping all over the rails. They was reaching and grabbing, and they was just having the time of their life. It was right here in Columbia, South Carolina.”

That moment clearly stuck with him.

Williams went on to explain how seeing those young fans reminded him of his own childhood, while also bringing back memories for his father.

“I thought, ‘wow, man, that was me 20 years ago,’” Williams continued. “My dad, he was there. He said, man, ‘that was me 45 years ago when I saw Ric Flair. I was one of those kids jumping over the rail to be right here in that spot.’ So it was moments like that that made me realize how important it is to be home and represent the people who are from where you’re from and look like you and talk like you. So everybody feels represented. So I feel like for me, that’s the biggest moment of my career so far.”