Trick Williams has dropped another diss track.

In a follow-up to his last diss track, “The Realest,” aimed at Pete Dunne back on September 2, the former WWE NXT World Champion is back with another one directed at reigning WWE NXT World Champion and his opponent for this week, Ethan Page.

The WWE NXT Superstar released the diss track via social media on Monday, ahead of his title tilt with Page, which features CM Punk as special guest referee, on Tuesday night’s WWE NXT on CW premiere episode from Chicago, Illinois.

“Y’all know I had to,” Williams wrote as the caption to a clip from the music video for the diss track on X. “Title match tomorrow. CW launch tomorrow. Let’s talk about it.”

On Instagram, Williams wrote, “GAME OVER. We at it again with Ethan Page diss track . CW launch tomorrow. Streaming all platforms. Let’s talk about it.”

Trick references Scorpio Sky, The Men of the Year, The North (Page’s team with Josh Alexander), and more in the video, which is done over the beat to Lil Flip’s “Game Over” song.

Check it out below.