Trick Williams has released a diss track aimed at his next opponent, Pete Dunne.

The leader of the “Whoop That Trick” movement in WWE NXT surfaced on social media and YouTube on Monday to kick off the week in style, dropping a diss track aimed at “The Bruiserweight.”

Williams released a diss track dubbed, “The Realest,” which focuses on Dunne, who attacked him after the WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 main event that he was guest referee for between NXT Champion Ethan Page and TNA star Joe Hendry on Sunday, September 1 at Ball Arena in Denver, CO.

As noted, Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne has been announced for the post-No Mercy episode of WWE NXT this coming Tuesday night, September 3, at Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

Check out the official music video for “Trick Williams – The Realest” via the YouTube player embedded below.