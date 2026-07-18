WWE United States Champion Trick Williams appeared on The Italian Wrestling Channel for an interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion (see video below), the WWE Superstar addressed the creative freedom he enjoys in WWE, the Gingerbread Man storyline and other ideas he has.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On creative freedom he enjoys in WWE and the Gingerbread Man storyline: “The thing is when Trick Willie’s mind gets the rolling and spinning and everything like that, sometimes I get carried away and everybody in the office seems to let me do my thing. So it’s greatly appreciated. Shout out to Triple H, shout out to Nick Khan, just letting Trick Willie do the Trick Willie things that he’s able to do, and, you know, in that case, it paid off.”

On other ideas he has, including wanting to have mixed tag matches with his wife Lash Legend: “You know, I would love to have a mixed tag match with my wife, Lash Legend. It’s in the books, it’s gonna happen. I would like to face Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. I just feel like, with Seth Rollins being somewhat of a fashion icon himself, pairing off against me and Becky Lynch calling herself the man, but Lash Legend is the strongest woman on the roster, that story writes itself, and also, of course, the undeniable pairing of Montez Ford and Bianca Belair vs Trick Williams and Lash Legend. Ooh, I think the people go crazy to see something like that. So yeah, I mean, those are the two matches that I would like to see.”