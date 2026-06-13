Trick Williams recently spoke with SneakerReporter for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion (see video below), the owner of the “Lemon Pepper Steppers” spoke about Lil Yachty aligning himself with him, his dream match opponents in WWE and his thoughts on Razor Ramon.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On Lil Yachty joining him on the road to WrestleMania and wanting to do more than just a one-off appearance: “When we talk about Yachty first, man, Yachty, man, he’s a guy who obviously he loves the business. You know what I’m saying? Like, you know, he don’t necessarily need to do everything that he’s doing because he’s had and is having a very successful hip hop career, you know, movies, everything like that. The truth is, he just loves the business, and that’s why he comes to all the shows, you know, for years now. But, you know, opportunity came, before WrestleMania, they wanted to get him involved in some way, and they said, ‘how’d you feel about walking out with Trick Willie?’ and they asked him and they asked me, and I thought it was dope. He thought it was dope. He was like, ‘man, if we’re going to do this, man, I (don’t) want it to be a one-week type thing. I want it to have some real…storyline going into this. Let’s make this a moment instead of a random one-off.’ Yeah, man. He’s been locked in ever since. Shoot, we got training in about an hour. We make sure that he’s getting active. He’s getting the full experience of being a superstar here with us. That’s my boy, man. Inside the ring, outside the ring. I probably spend more time with Yachty than most other people who or in the business, you know, who are my co-workers. So shout out to him. That’s my dog.”

On his three dream match opponents in WWE: “There’s three of them. There’s three of them that I want. I know you asked for one. I got three of them. First, I’m going to go with Gunther because I feel like he’s the best heel in the game today. Man, Gunther’s special, man. I love the way he works. I love the way he moves. You know, The Ring General. You know, I just think he dope. Booker T. Of course, you know what I mean? The honor would be to be his, you know, maybe possibly his last match. You know what I’m saying? I just think that would be amazing. I would love to work against Booker T, man. It would be great, and thirdly, the Tribal Chief, the real one, you know, Roman Reigns. You know, I believe that he is, you know, the most overall complete superstar in the game today, and, you know, that’s where I want to be. I want to be the best in the game. So I need to go against the best, and that’s the match that I want.”

On Razor Ramon being on his Mount Rushmore of pro wrestlers: “Just so cool, man. A guy who- he didn’t beg for cheers. He didn’t beg for acceptance. He just walked out in his skin. When I hop out, you can hop in. You know what I mean? He just owned every single moment. You know what I mean? I just thought he was the coolest dude, you know, out there. So, yeah, Razor Ramon, he definitely in mine because, you know, I like to watch his film, and watch the way that he approached certain situations and scenarios, and he’s a bad guy, man.”