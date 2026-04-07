Trick Williams is heading into the biggest match of his career at WrestleMania 42, and the moment carries even more meaning knowing his mother will be there to support him.

Williams is set to challenge Sami Zayn for the United States Championship at WrestleMania, marking his first appearance on WWE’s biggest stage. Speaking with ESPN, Williams shared how much the opportunity means to him, especially with his mother planning to attend despite recently undergoing knee replacement surgery.

“It means a lot to me [to be on the WrestleMania card]. My mom, she’s coming to Las Vegas and she said, ‘I couldn’t miss this for the world.’ She’s got a knee replacement and you know, she’s rehabbing every single day.”

According to Williams, his mother has remained determined to be present for the milestone moment regardless of the physical challenges she’s currently facing.

“She said, ‘Baby, I ain’t going to miss your first WrestleMania.’ So, I got to put on the show, man.”

The emotional support has added even more motivation for Williams as he prepares for the high-profile match.

“She coming out to Las Vegas. We going to have a good time. This my first WrestleMania. I’m on cloud nine, man. I’m ecstatic and I’m about to put on the show, man. I’mma show out like I never showed out before.”

Williams’ rise to the main roster has been rapid. After debuting earlier this year, he quickly positioned himself into a major opportunity and earned a United States Championship match against Zayn at WrestleMania.

While this will be his first title opportunity on the main roster, Williams is no stranger to championship competition. During his time in WWE NXT, he captured both the NXT Championship and the North American Championship. That experience could prove valuable heading into his clash with Zayn.

Moments like this highlight how WrestleMania represents more than just another match for rising stars. For performers like Williams, it serves as a career-defining milestone and reflects years of work, sacrifice, and personal support systems that helped them reach that stage. With his mother making the trip despite her recovery, the match carries an added emotional layer that goes beyond the championship itself.