Trick Williams is ready for the big time.

The NXT star and former North American Champion made his main roster debut on this past Friday’s SmackDown when he saved his longtime friend/partner, Carmelo Hayes, from a beatdown. The Florida crowd serenaded Williams with his signature “Whoop That Trick” chant.

During an interview with Lucha Libre Online Williams was asked about whether he was permanently getting moved to the main roster. He says that a lot of good things are in store for the future and that fans should stay tuned.

The ‘Whoop That Trick’ movement has begun. So we gotta wait and see. You never know. NXT Championship, Dusty Classic on Tuesday, me and my boy ‘Melo getting the work. We got a lot of good things in store.

Check out the full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)