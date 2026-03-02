Trick Williams is enjoying the larger arenas and brighter lights that come with a main roster run. But according to him, the real upgrade has nothing to do with pyro or production value.

During an appearance on 107.7 The Bone, Williams described what it means to share the road with his fiancée, Lash Legend, who was called up to the main roster at the same time.

“I feel like, you know, I cracked the cheat code in life,” Williams said. “Me and my fiancée travel the world every single week, and they pay for it. Like, we on honeymoon every single week! … And we just enjoy each other; we enjoy being together at this exciting time in life.”

Professional wrestling has historically placed enormous strain on relationships. The travel schedule is relentless. Decades ago, the grind contributed to high-profile divorces involving names such as Ric Flair, Steve Austin, Mark Calaway, and Hulk Hogan. Weeks on the road, limited time at home, and constant physical toll create structural pressure on any partnership.

Williams sees his situation differently because both he and Lash are living the same schedule.

“It’s good to be with someone who understands you as a person and you as a performer as well,” he said. “So, we can always support each other.”

He also revealed that the couple is planning to get married soon and already owns a home together, signaling stability beyond the ring.

From a lifestyle standpoint, this dynamic changes the equation. Instead of one partner waiting at home while the other tours, both share the same cities, the same locker rooms, and the same career rhythms. That alignment removes one of the largest friction points in wrestling marriages.

For Williams, the main roster jump was not just a professional milestone. It was a personal synchronization. Bigger stages are exciting. Shared stages may be even better.