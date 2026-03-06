Trick Williams may not know yet whether he’ll be competing at WrestleMania 42, but he’s already thinking about what that moment could mean for his career.

During an appearance on The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show, Williams addressed speculation surrounding a potential WrestleMania match as WWE continues finalizing the card for the company’s biggest annual event. When asked about his possible role at WrestleMania, Williams admitted he hasn’t received any official confirmation.

“Yeah, I mean, I don’t know anything either,” Williams said. “But I would imagine things are moving right now.”

Even without knowing whether he will appear on the show, Williams made it clear that performing at WrestleMania remains one of the ultimate goals for any WWE Superstar.

“I’d love to have a match at WrestleMania,” he explained. “That’s what it’s all about. I want to main event WrestleMania. That’s why you get into this business.”

Speculation about Williams’ potential WrestleMania involvement has intensified in recent weeks. According to reports, WWE has discussed the possibility of a match between Williams and Sami Zayn as one of the remaining bouts under consideration for WrestleMania 42.

The two have crossed paths a handful of times since Williams moved to the main roster, including a house show match and a brief encounter during a number-one contender fatal four-way for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

While their history is limited, that could make a singles match between the two feel like a fresh addition to the WrestleMania lineup if WWE decides to move forward with the idea.

For now, Williams says he is simply waiting like everyone else to see how the final pieces of the WrestleMania 42 card fall into place. If the match does happen, it could represent a major spotlight opportunity as he continues establishing himself on WWE’s main roster.