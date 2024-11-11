The lineup for this week’s episode of WWE NXT continues to take shape.

On Monday, WWE announced that WWE NXT World Champion Trick Williams will be speaking on this coming Tuesday night’s show.

“After an eventful few weeks for the champ, we will hear from Trick Williams TOMORROW on WWE NXT at 8/7c on The CW,” read the announcement.

Also scheduled for the November 11 episode:

* Trick Williams to speak

* Adriana Rizzo vs. Nikkita Lyons

* Ava meeting with NXT tag teams

* Iron Survivor Qualifier: Sol Ruca vs. Cora Jade

* Iron Survivor Qualifier: Wes Lee vs. Cedric Alexander

* Stephanie Vaquer & Giulia vs. Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend

* NXT Women’s North American Title: Fallon Henley vs. Kelani Jordan

