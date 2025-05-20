The road to TNA Under Siege 2025 winds down this week.
On Thursday night, May 22, 2025, the TNA Under Siege 2025 “go-home” episode of TNA iMPACT will take place just 24 hours before the special event.
Added to the advertised lineup for the 5/22 episode of the weekly TNA on AXS TV prime time Thursday night program is an appearance by WWE NXT Superstar Trick Williams in a special role, as the leader of the “Whoop That Trick!” movement will join Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt on special guest commentary for the Joe Hendry & Elijah vs. The System main event.
TNA Wrestling has also confirmed the addition of the in-ring return of Eddie Edwards of The System for Thursday’s new episode.
Previously announced for this week’s TNA iMPACT is Mustafa Ali vs. Ace Austin, Mike Santana & Sami Callihan vs. First Class, as well as the authority in-ring debate between Santino Marella and Robert Stone.
In Thursday's all-new #TNAiMPACT just 24 hours away from #TNAUnderSiege… TNA World Champion @joehendry and @_Iam_Elijah_ battle X-Division Champion @TheMooseNation and @Myers_Wrestling with #WWENXT's @_trickwilliams on commentary.
UK/Ireland fans signing up to TNA+ can get a… pic.twitter.com/VKW9tcv152
— TNA Wrestling UK (@ThisIsTNAUK) May 20, 2025
.@TheEddieEdwards w/@MrsAIPAlisha will be in action THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet 360 in Canada and TNA+ worldwide, ahead of his collision with @CodyDeaner at #TNAUnderSiege. #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/BsIEZytGJv
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 19, 2025