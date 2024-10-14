As WWE’s “Greatest Of All-Time,” John Cena has a lot of veteran advice to give.

The future WWE Hall of Fame legend shared some of this advice to current WWE NXT World Champion Trick Williams.

During a recent interview on Uncrowned, the top dog in WWE NXT spoke about advice Cena gave to him.

“We’ve had multiple talks, but I would say the most important thing I’ve learned from him is being able to listen and perform at the same time,” Williams said. “He knows what every sound means, what every sound means that he should be, how he should respond and react to everything.”

Williams continued, “But just being able to listen and react accordingly to what the people are giving you, I think, is the most [important] thing that I’ve ever heard.”

Check out the complete interview at Yahoo! Sports.