Trick Williams has an interesting approach to preparing for his first WWE Money in the Bank ladder match.

With the 2026 WWE Money in the Bank premium live event scheduled for this Saturday, October 10, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, Williams has been getting some advice from someone who knows a thing or two about winning the coveted briefcase.

During a recent training session with former Money in the Bank winner Big E, Williams discussed his preparation for the match, joking about the lengths he has gone to in order to overcome his fear of heights.

“I don’t do the heights too much,” Williams admitted. “To overcome my fear, with Lash being in the match herself, I go to Home Depot every single day and I bring home a ladder.”

The WWE Superstar continued by explaining how he and fellow Money in the Bank participant Lash Legend have supposedly incorporated ladder climbing into their everyday routines.

“We practice climbing the ladder and coming down,” he said. “We go to the attic and come back down. We got to the roof and come back down. Every single day. I got her changing stuff, chandeliers, everything.”

Williams joked that simply climbing ladders isn’t enough, as he has also been working on improving his speed.

“Just climbing and getting used to it, then come back down. ‘Hey, that wasn’t fast enough. We gotta do it fast and beat that time.’ Been climbing a lot of ladders.”

Although Williams was clearly having some fun with his comments, his training alongside Big E could prove beneficial heading into one of the biggest matches of his WWE career.

Big E won the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match in 2021 before successfully cashing in his contract to capture the WWE Championship later that year.

Williams will compete against Bron Breakker, Je’Von Evans, Penta, CM Punk and Kevin Owens in the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match this Saturday.

Meanwhile, Legend will compete in the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match against Sol Ruca, Lola Vice, Jacy Jayne, Roxanne Perez and Tiffany Stratton.

Both ladder matches will take place at WWE Money in the Bank 2026 on October 10 in New Orleans.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/10 for live WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Results coverage.