Trick Williams has his WrestleMania 42 Week plans in store following Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown in Pittsburgh, PA.

During the March 27 episode of the show, it was announced by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis that Williams will challenge Sami Zayn for his newly won WWE United States Championship on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

While appearing on Mornings With Mero on HOT 97, the rising WWE Superstar spoke about his former NXT ally Carmelo Hayes’ yet-to-be-announced role for WWE’s biggest show of the year.

“Me and Melo, we go way back, of course,” Williams began. “And I would love to see him get his moment, and he deserves that. And you never know, he probably still will. You know what I mean, he carried that US title great. So he deserves his moment and I’m sure he’s going to get his moment.”

Williams also spoke about the young Black talent that exists in WWE right now, which also includes fellow rising stars Oba Femi and Je’Von Evans.

“First of all, what a time, man,” Williams said. “Some of these things you can’t control. It is the right time. I got to say, shout out to the guys who came before us who laid down the foundation that made us be able to shine in this light that we’re doing — the Booker Ts, The Rock, the Bobby Lashleys, etc.”

Williams continued, “Also, I got to say, shout out to Triple H, Nick Khan for giving us the platform. Every single week, I lie to you not, he says, ‘Go out there and do your thing.’ He says, ‘Nobody can be Trick Williams. We can’t write for you, you go out there and you be Trick Williams.'”

As noted, Trick Williams has invited Lil Yachty to SmackDown on April 3 in St. Louis, MO.

WrestleMania 42, featuring Williams vs. Zayn for the U.S. title, is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.