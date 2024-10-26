Trick Williams theme song and ring entrance is a large part of what made him such an attraction so early into his WWE career as part of the WWE NXT roster.

During a recent interview with Tom Fallon of The Happy Hour for an interview promoting WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024, the WWE NXT World Champion spoke about the “Whoop That Trick” movement and basing a special entrance tune off of Kendrick Lamar’s “Family Ties” song.

“At the PC in Orlando, against Ilja Dragunov (match two), I got the theme changed. I got the instrumental and I told them I wanted to base the beat off a Kendrick Lamar song called ‘Family Ties,'” Williams said. “They came back with that instrumental beat and it was magical for me.”

Williams continued, “My first time having a match at a PLE outside of Orlando was at No Mercy in California, and that’s the first time I realized, ‘We’re global with this.’ The people really love the Whoop That Trick movement. Since then, it’s taken off like a rocket.”

Trick Williams defends his WWE NXT World Championship against Ethan Page at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 this Sunday, October 27, at the GIANT Center in Hershey, PA.

