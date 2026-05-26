In a surprising twist that has fans buzzing, Trick Williams has forged a new connection in the entertainment world by teaming up with none other than rap superstar Soulja Boy. The two linked up at Collect-A-Con, where their meeting was captured in a brief but impactful video shared by WWE on Twitter. This moment showcases the rising star’s knack for blending wrestling with mainstream culture, an approach that has only enhanced his status within the WWE universe.

As we all know, wrestling thrives on larger-than-life personalities, and Trick Williams is no exception. The charismatic competitor demonstrated his appreciation for Soulja Boy, openly admitting he has been a fan. Meeting the rapper seemed to be a dream come true for Trick, who is gaining momentum in his own right within the WWE landscape.