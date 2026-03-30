Expect big things from the Trick Williams match on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” next month.

As the former NXT and TNA World Champion continues his rapid rise through the ranks on the WWE main roster, he is preparing for his first appearance at WrestleMania.

On Friday, he got his assignment for “The Showcase of The Immortals.”

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis officially announced Williams vs. Sami Zayn for the WWE United States Championship for WrestleMania 42 during this past Friday night’s blue brand program.

While making the media rounds, Williams, who has already publicly invited hip hop star Lil Yachty to this coming Friday’s SmackDown on April 3 in St. Louis, MO., teased even more stars for his match at “The Show of Shows.”

During an appearance on HOT 97’s Mornings with Mero (see video below), Williams teased that the stars will be out for his title tilt against Zayn next month in “Sin City.”

“We got something cooking,” Williams stated. “The stars is coming out. That’s all I’m gonna say.”

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.