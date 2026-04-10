A familiar face from the hip-hop world could be eyeing a much bigger role inside the squared circle.

Hip-hop star Lil Yachty is reportedly interested in training and eventually competing in WWE, expanding beyond his current on-screen presence.

Yachty, who has maintained a long-running connection with WWE, was spotted on last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, where he aligned himself with Trick Williams. The rapper is currently expected to be in Williams’ corner at WrestleMania 42.

Speaking during a recent interview to promote the big event (see video below), Williams opened up about Yachty’s growing interest in the business, and it sounds like he’s serious about stepping between the ropes.

“He understands the business,” Williams said. “Talking about the similarities between hip-hop and WWE. How to promote, how to market yourself, how to make people feel something. I’m excited to see what Yachty can do in the business, so I think that’s gonna be pretty cool.”

That’s not all.

Williams went on to reveal that Yachty has already started laying the groundwork to make it happen.

“He said he wants to feel the cables. He said he’s gonna get in tip top shape. We got him a trainer. We finna get Yachty right. Let’s talk about it.”

If it all comes together, Yachty could be the latest celebrity to transition into an in-ring role.

For now, his immediate focus will be supporting Williams, who is scheduled to challenge Sami Zayn for the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 42, set for April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.