Trick Williams recently appeared as a guest on the “What’s Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon” for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, the WWE United States Champion spoke about Lil Yachty wanting to have a match, as well as comparing his past work with Carmelo Hayes to his current work with Lil Yachty.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete audio archive of the discussion.

On Lil Yachty wanting to have a match in WWE: “This is what he told me: He says, ‘Trick, I can’t believe they’re letting me do WrestleMania with you. I ain’t wanna take no shortcuts. I ain’t wanna go straight to the top. I want to go to Delaware, I wanna go to Baton Rouge.’ He said, ‘I want to be one of the boys.’ He said, ‘I love this business. I’ve been watching this for years.’ He wants to be one of the boys. We talk, sometimes 2 o’clock in the morning. I’m like, ‘Aite, Yachty,’” Williams laughed. “Lash (Legend) has had enough. She has had enough. But, that’s my boy, and it’s crazy because we both have a desire for excellence. We want it to be good. We want everything that we do to feel like magic. That same feeling that we felt when y’all was doing your thing in the Attitude Era. Everything has to feel real to the people, and he loves it. He said he wants to have a match. Yachty said he wants a match. He gonna get in shape and we’re gonna do this. Let’s make it happen.”

On comparing his work with Carmelo Hayes in NXT in the past to his current run with Trick Williams in WWE: “So when they say, ‘We’re going. Next week, we’re gonna get this thing going.’ Like, oh shoot. They said, ‘Trick and Melo. Y’all gonna be a package deal,’ and from there, Melo’s like — we was the same class. He always wanted to be a solo act, and I always wanted to be a solo act. That was the dream. That was the goal, and they said, ‘Y’all gonna do this together,’ and to Melo’s credit, he took the challenge on the head and said, ‘Let’s do this. Let’s make this work,’ and I was able to learn a lot from Melo, and I feel like it was beneficial for both of us, you know, them throwing us into the deep end of NXT 2.0. To see us both doing our thing today is pretty dope.” Williams would go on to explain what else he learned from Hayes and said, “I would say having an athletic background, I was raised — and my pops was in the military. There’s a dynamic of, you know, players play, coaches coach. Whatever they say, you do, and you like it. Where people who came from the indies had a more sense of being their own personal brand, and being in control of their brand and if they don’t like something, they’re pitching different things. I never went to Steve Spurrier and said I don’t like your play, you know what I mean? Just throw it to me. I would have got the ball way more if that was the case… But that’s one of the things I learned, like, he had ideas and he formed a relationship with the writers and everything like that. In a weird way, I always looked at the coaches like the opposition. Probably because of Hampton (University), and I always had a chip on my shoulder where I had to prove to the coaches that I’m good enough. You’re gonna give me a spot because I earned it… He didn’t have that chip. He probably has a different chip. I don’t know… He worked with them for the best product… Up to that point, I’ve never been able to just kind of go with the flow and trust the process. So that was where I had to learn this is a collaborative effort, and everybody wants everybody’s brand to be as big as it possibly can be because at the end of the day, we wanna make money. It’s a business… It might be your role to help somebody else look better today, and that’s okay. But at the end of the day, if you do it well, then somebody might be helping you one day, and that’s exactly what I was doing for Melo — Lil Yachty is doing for me today.”