WWE fans have grown accustomed to celebrities.

Logan Paul has become a full-timer, Jelly Roll appears regularly, Pat McAfee couldn’t be more involved and Bad Bunny turns up now and then.

It looks like Lil Yachty is about to join that list.

During an interview with Carl LaMarre of Billboard to promote WrestleMania 42 this weekend, Trick Williams alluded to Lil Yachty sticking around beyond this weekend’s two-night premium live event in “Sin City.”

“Can’t lie, working with Yachty has been dope, man,” Williams said of his recent on-air association with the hip-hop star. “He loves the business. He’s not here to be no part-timer or just pop in for WrestleMania, he wants to be here for [even the smaller markets like] Delaware or Baton Rouge. He wants to hit the cities because he loves the game.”

Williams continued, “It’s funny seeing him before we went out on [SmackDown]. You can tell he was getting in his state. He said, ‘Man, I don’t even get nervous for no concert no more, but I feel something for this.’ That’s special.”

Trick Williams, with Lil Yachty in his corner, challenges Sami Zayn for the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 42, which goes down on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.