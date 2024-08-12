Triller TV is giving AEW fans more bang for their buck.
The streaming service announced today that they are offering AEW All In and AEW All Out at a special combo price. Not only that, but Triller revealed in the press statement that they will be offering another deal for the remaining AEW PPVs of the year (WrestleDream, Full Gear, and World’s End).
Full details can be found below.
We’re excited to announce two new AEW pay-per-view bundles for the remainder of 2024:
AEW 2024 PPV: Pack #2 (All In & All Out) – Now available for order
AEW 2024 PPV: Triple Pack #3 (WrestleDream, Full Gear, and World’s End)
For the first time, bundles are also available to TrillerTV users in the United States. Internationally, the bundles are available exclusively to AEW Plus subscribers.
The bundles provide a significant discount of over 25% compared to buying the individual pay-per-views separately, making them an excellent way to enjoy All Elite’s slate of regular PPV programming on TrillerTV.
For more details on pricing and availability in your country, please visit the AEW 2024 PPV: Pack #2 (All In & All Out) page.