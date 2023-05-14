Trinity wants to go to Broadway.

The current IMPACT superstar and former multi-time women’s champion discussed this topic during a recent interview with Digital Spy. She revealed to the publication that prior to her pursuit of pro wrestling her first dream was to be on stage, one she hopes to pursue while competing at IMPACT.

That was my dream before I became a wrestler and I would love to accomplish that at some point in my life. I’m exploring all of that and I’m taking classes and when I can. That’s the other amazing thing about IMPACT as well, it allows me to do that and explore other things and other projects while I can still continue to wrestle. I can get the best of both worlds.

Trinity knows that Broadway is no easy task. She acknowledges the amount of work actors have with the vigorous rehearsal and performance schedule.

[Broadway] is a different kind of grueling. Wrestling is very physical but man, they put on two shows a day, and just the rehearsal schedule and their voices, it’s tough. It’s not easy what they do but I think I’ll be okay. I think I can deal with anything out there after wrestling for 14 years.

When asked about a dream role, Trinity names the classic musical Chicago as a show she’d love to perform in.

Chicago. I would like to be one of the Cell Block Tango girls. I really like the high dance shows, like Moulin Rouge,” she added. “I go up there and see as many of them as I can just to stay inspired.

You can check out the full interview here.