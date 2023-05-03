Trinity Fatu recently filed to trademark her in-ring name “Trinity” and her real name “Trinity Fatu” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. These are for the purposes of her pro-wrestling career and merchandise.

The new IMPACT star made the filing on May 3rd. A full detailed description of what that entails can be found below.

Mark For: TRINITY trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestlers and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes. Mark For: TRINITY FATU trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Pants; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.

Trinity debuted for IMPACT at this past weekend’s Spring Slugfest events. Her first appearance will air on tomorrow’s episode of AXS.