Trinity Fatu has revealed her schedule for Impact Wrestling through The Road to Slammiversary.

There’s no word yet on how long Trinity’s Impact contract is for, but she has confirmed that she will be around through July for Slammiversary and the post-Slammiversary TV tapings, as seen below:

* Friday, May 26 – Under Siege in London, Ontario at the Western Fair District Agriplex

* Saturday, May 27 – Under Siege Fallout TV tapings in London, ONT at the Western Fair District Agriplex

* Friday, June 9 – Against All Odds in Columbus, Ohio at the Ohio Expo Center

* Saturday, June 10 – Against All Odds Fallout TV tapings in Columbus, OH at the Ohio Expo Center

* Friday, June 23 – Summer Sizzler TV tapings in Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage

* Saturday, June 24 – Summer Sizzler TV tapings in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage

* Saturday, July 15 – Slammiversary in Windsor, Ontario at the St. Clair College Sportsplex

* Sunday, July 16 – Slammiversary Fallout TV tapings in Windsor, ONT at the St. Clair College Sportsplex

Trinity’s Impact debut aired last Thursday with an in-ring promo that featured Jordynne Grace and Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo, seen here. Impact then announced that Trinity has an Open Contract to make her Impact pay-per-view in-ring debut at Under Siege on Friday, May 26 from London, Ontario, Canada. Her opponent should be revealed on the May 18 Impact, after Trinity makes her Impact in-ring debut against Knockouts World Tag Team Champion KiLynn King. You can click here and here for full Impact spoilers from last weekend with notes on Trinity and her debut matches.

Below is the full tweet from Trinity:

