Trinity Fatu has given her first interview since debuting for IMPACT Wrestling.

The former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion showed up at last night’s Spring Slugfest tapings in Chicago and is set to wrestle her first match for the promotion at this evening’s tapings. That bout will not air until later in May.

Fatu spoke with NBC Chicago about her return to the sport after famously walking out of WWE last year alongside Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks). She says the response from fans has been overwhelming.

Being back in wrestling and being with my pack in a place where I feel so welcome and just for the opportunity and just receiving all the love, it was very, very overwhelming. And I really felt it in my heart like I really did. I couldn’t even hide the emotion.

Without going into too much detail Fatu says the incident with WWE turned her whole world upside down, and that she needed some time to figure out where she wanted to go

I’ve been wrestling 14 years now, and then one day everything, everything just changed. And I felt like my whole world was turned upside down and things were shuffled around. It took a little time to just process everything and really sort out what I want to do, where I want to be.

She adds that the situation was a blessing in disguise, and has landed her in a spot with what she calls the best women’s division in wrestling.

I feel like it was a blessing in disguise. I feel that it’s allowed me to to grow and become better in every way, in every aspect. Show me how strong I really am. And now I’ve got this new journey ahead of me, these new goals, and I’m excited and ready to step into this new chapter.

You can check out Fatu’s full conversation here.