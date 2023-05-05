New Impact Wrestling star Trinity Fatu says WWE will always be her first home, but she knows she’s going to be OK on her new journey.

Trinity recently spoke with Denise Salcedo on Speak Now Pro Wrestling and said all the speculation about her pro wrestling future was “nerve-wracking,” but it felt good to be in a “new good home” with Impact. She commented on what WWE means to her.

“WWE will always be my first home,” she said. “My family is still there. My friends are still there. They are still my girls over there in that locker room, but I’m really looking forward to this space in this chapter, in this experience with Impact. I already I feel so welcomed and at home. That’s been really cool. I just got so much love and support there. I know I’m going to be okay.”

Fatu said joining Impact will only make her better at what she does.

“I think this is going to allow me to become even better at what I do at wrestling and just the just the connections already that I have made with people,” she said. “There’s so much support that I have that I know I’m on the I’m on the right path. This is this is going to be a good experience: not just for me, but I just think for for women, women in wrestling period.”

Trinity also talked about wanting to have fun with this chapter of her career. She was asked if she feels any pressure to prove herself.

“Absolutely,” she said. “I think there’s always a pressure when you’re in the ring wrestling. You take a risk every time you step into that ring. You just never know what could go wrong or if something’s going to go wrong, with what we do. And just the pressure of just being in a new company, in a new place and being able to pretty much just start all over and do well here and grow here and just showcase more of me.

“That’s pressure in itself. But I just want to make sure I have nonstop fun this time. I don’t feel like I have to, like, prove anything because I’ve had a great career in WWE. I really have. And I’m thankful for all of that and what I have done there and what they have been able to allow me to have there. I just I really just want to continue to grow and just have fun. I think that will happen organically. There’s not anything I got to prove and show and I don’t feel that way. I just want to prove to myself that I can still go and that I can continue on with this wrestling career because I love it and I just want to have fun while I’m doing it. And I feel that right now with all that’s going on in the world of wrestling, women’s wrestling, I feel that it’s the place where I could be most useful.”

