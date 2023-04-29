Trinity Fatu (fka WWE’s Naomi) will make her in-ring debut for Impact Wrestling at Saturday’s Spring Slugfest TV tapings.

As noted, Friday’s Spring Slugfest TV tapings saw Fatu make her Impact debut with an in-ring promo segment that also included two top Knockouts. You can click here for spoiler details, photos and video from the segment, which will air during next Thursday’s Impact TV episode. You can also click here for full spoilers from the tapings, to air on May 4 and May 11, which included Fatu’s involvement in another segment.

In an update, Impact has announced that Fatu will make her in-ring debut at Saturday’s tapings, in a match that should air via AXS on Thursday, May 18. Fatu will go against Knockouts World Tag Team Champion KiLynn King.

Below is the updated card for Saturday’s tapings from Cicero Stadium in Chicago. If you’re attending tonight’s TV tapings and would like to help with spoilers, please e-mail us.

* Killer Kelly vs. Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo with the title on the line

* Impact World Champion Steve Maclin vs. Rhino in a non-title match

* Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham and Yuya Uemura vs. Eddie Edwards, Moose and Frankie Kazarian

* Chris Sabin vs. Mike Bailey

* X-Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. Laredo Kid in a non-title match

* Knockouts World Tag Team Champion KiLynn King vs. Trinity Fatu

