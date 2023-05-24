Trinity discusses her upcoming matchup at the IMPACT Under Siege pay-per-view.

The former women’s champion will be taking on Gisele Shaw at the event, which marks her first pro-wrestling pay-per-view since WrestleMania 38. Trinity appeared on the Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz to hype up the showdown and sing the praises of her opponent.

This will be my first pay-per-view in a very long time, so I am extremely excited. I’m extremely pumped about my opponent, Gisele Shaw, ‘The Quintessential Diva’. I think we have a very similar style, and it’s gonna be a very competitive match, and I’m really excited about that. I think it’s gonna be one hell of a show. I think this one’s gonna be one for the books, my first pay-per-view with IMPACT.

Later in the interview, Trinity would be asked about the Knockouts Championship and whether winning the title was her ultimate goal. This is what she had to say:

Eventually, yes. But I’m still new in IMPACT and feeling things out and learning my opponents and learning the environment, and it’s been very welcoming, it’s been very exciting. I’m very happy there. But yeah, the ultimate goal is to be champion at some point. However long it takes me to get there, I’m gonna make it happen.

The current card for Under Siege can be found here. Check out Trinity’s full interview below.

